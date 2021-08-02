Simone Biles Plans to Compete in the Balance Beam, Her Last Possible Event in Tokyo
Simone Biles, the headliner of the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA, is not done yet.
After retiring from most of her events at these Olympics due to mental health issues, Biles will compete in the beam final on Tuesday, her last possible event in Tokyo. His decision was announced by USA Gymnastics on Monday afternoon just before the start of the floor exercises final, which Biles chose to jump, and nearly a week after his retirement from the team final after his jump. In interviews that evening, she said it would have been dangerous for her to try to perform her complicated and daring routines, as she had lost the ability to assess where she was in the air in relation to the ground.
“We are delighted to confirm that you will see two American athletes in the beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles !! I can’t wait to see you both! USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
Last week Biles made it to the qualifiers and the team final, but only made it to the first round of the team finals – the vault – before retiring because she felt she couldn’t. compete safely and didn’t want to jeopardize his team’s chances at a medal. Her teammates competed for the rest of the event without her, and she won a silver medal with them.
Since then, Biles had retired from the all-around final and the three event finals, which were the vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and balance beam. While these events were unfolding without her, she was training at a local Tokyo gym to try and find her way back to exercising her skills. It was both scary and disappointing, she said, explaining that her brain wanted her to do twists in the air, her body just wasn’t cooperating.
“I literally can’t see the top from the bottom,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.
Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, wrote that she “really can’t figure out how to twist,” and noted that the problem arose the morning after team qualification at the Tokyo Games. Although she has encountered the problem before, she said, she has never encountered it on every device.
“Sometimes I can’t even imagine the twist,” she wrote. “I really can’t figure out how to twist.”
Tuesday’s competition gives Biles a chance to win a gold medal at the Olympics where she was supposed to dominate. If she wins the event, it would also be a redemption for her performance in the beam final at the 2016 Games, where she was the favorite for the gold medal but came away with bronze. Sunisa Lee, who won the Olympic title in the all-around competition last week, will be the other American in the beam final.
Biles’ performance on balance beam will now be the go-to event, featuring the athlete who has come to Tokyo as the face of gymnastics around the world. She was expected to win the all-around and become the first woman in 53 years to repeat her Olympic all-around champion title. She was also planning to perform her breathtaking and dangerous Yurchenko double carp jump, which is so risky that she could break her neck or ankles if she doesn’t turn enough to land squarely on her feet. If she had landed this safe at the Games, it would have been named after her.
Biles also has a skill on the balance beam that bears his name. The “The Biles” outing is a double twist backward double somersault. Given her twisting issues at these Games, it’s unclear if she’ll be making that move here. She said last week that she would not be writhing at all on her Gold Over America tour, the post-Olympic tour that will feature women in the sport.
Although Biles is considering retiring, she has hinted that she may return as a jumping specialist at the 2024 Games in Paris, to honor her French coaches. But life outside of gymnastics calls for him and Tuesday’s performance could be his farewell salute.
Ahead of the Games, Biles, 24, said she felt old and in physical pain, and was eager to start the next chapter of her life – one outside of the gym, with no pressure.
