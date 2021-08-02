Simone Biles Plans to Compete in the Balance Beam, Her Last Possible Event in Tokyo

Simone Biles, the headliner of the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA, is not done yet.

After retiring from most of her events at these Olympics due to mental health issues, Biles will compete in the beam final on Tuesday, her last possible event in Tokyo. His decision was announced by USA Gymnastics on Monday afternoon just before the start of the floor exercises final, which Biles chose to jump, and nearly a week after his retirement from the team final after his jump. In interviews that evening, she said it would have been dangerous for her to try to perform her complicated and daring routines, as she had lost the ability to assess where she was in the air in relation to the ground.

“We are delighted to confirm that you will see two American athletes in the beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles !! I can’t wait to see you both! USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Last week Biles made it to the qualifiers and the team final, but only made it to the first round of the team finals – the vault – before retiring because she felt she couldn’t. compete safely and didn’t want to jeopardize his team’s chances at a medal. Her teammates competed for the rest of the event without her, and she won a silver medal with them.

Since then, Biles had retired from the all-around final and the three event finals, which were the vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and balance beam. While these events were unfolding without her, she was training at a local Tokyo gym to try and find her way back to exercising her skills. It was both scary and disappointing, she said, explaining that her brain wanted her to do twists in the air, her body just wasn’t cooperating.