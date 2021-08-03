Simone Biles Takes Bronze on Balance Beam. Guan Chenchen Wins Gold.

Performing a difficult but graceful routine, China’s Guan Chenchen, the youngest competitor on Tuesday, won gold on beam at the Tokyo Games. Simone Biles, on her long-awaited return, won bronze and another Chinese athlete, Tang Xijing, took silver.

Guan, who is 16 and in her first Olympics, is a beam specialist and it showed at those Games. With a much more difficult exercise than that of her competitors, she qualified first for the final on beam.