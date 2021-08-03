Simone Biles Takes Bronze on Balance Beam. Guan Chenchen Wins Gold.
Performing a difficult but graceful routine, China’s Guan Chenchen, the youngest competitor on Tuesday, won gold on beam at the Tokyo Games. Simone Biles, on her long-awaited return, won bronze and another Chinese athlete, Tang Xijing, took silver.
Guan, who is 16 and in her first Olympics, is a beam specialist and it showed at those Games. With a much more difficult exercise than that of her competitors, she qualified first for the final on beam.
On Tuesday, she was the eighth and final gymnast to compete and she achieved fractional jumps, backhand jumps, flips and an antenna before taking off for her double pike outing and landing to applause in the ‘arena. Her score of 14.633 was enough to place her in front of everyone.
Tang was second for the silver medal. Biles, on his return to competition after suffering a mental health issue last week that caused him to skip several events at the Tokyo Games, finished third with a less difficult routine than usual, winning bronze .
