Simone Biles Will Compete, and Helped Jade Carey Prepare for Gold

After failing to win a medal in vault on Sunday, Jade Carey returned to the US gymnastics team hotel and looked for ways to shake off her disappointment. With one more event to go in these Tokyo Games, the floor exercise, she needed to bounce back and quickly.

Advice from teammate Simone Biles helped.

“Let him go and get on with it,” Carey recalls telling him as Biles. “It happened and there is nothing you can do about it.”

On Monday, in a floor exercise final more complex than her peers, Carey took Biles’ advice and made her way to Olympic gold like there was no pressure on her. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won silver and two gymnasts tied for bronze: Japanese Mai Murakami and Russian Angelina Melnikova.

A day later, Biles is about to take his own advice.

After retiring from most of her events at these Olympics due to mental health issues, Biles will compete in the beam final on Tuesday, her last possible event in Tokyo. USA Gymnastics announced Biles’ decision on Monday just before the start of the floor exercise final.