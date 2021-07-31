Simone Biles Will Not Compete on Sunday, Withdraws from Vault and Uneven Bars

“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all the athletes who mobilized in these unexpected circumstances,” the statement said.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, won a silver medal with her American team in the team final after retiring from the event once it started. After performing the jump, she said she got lost in the air and could no longer assess where her body was relative to the ground. She said she didn’t think it was safe for her to continue and that she didn’t want to risk losing a medal for the USA team by not being able to perform well. Instead, she let her teammates compete without her and cheered them on from the competition field.

Two days later, Biles also failed to make the all-around final due to the issue, which can be described as a mental block. In an Instagram story on Friday, she said the issue still plagues her.

“I literally can’t tell the top from the bottom,” Biles wrote in the Instagram story. “It’s the craziest feeling there is. Not having an inch of control over your body.