Simone Biles Will Not Compete on Sunday, Withdraws from Vault and Uneven Bars
Superstar American gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in Sunday’s event finals in vault and uneven bars at the Tokyo Games, according to USA Gymnastics. Earlier this week, she withdrew from the event and all-around finals, citing mental health reasons, and she is still eligible for the Monday floor exercise and beam finals. balance Tuesday.
MyKayla Skinner, the American who posted the fourth best vault score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the vault final. Skinner did not initially get a spot for the final as each country is only allowed two gymnasts in each final, and Biles and Jade Carey had qualified before her.
“I can’t wait to make the vault finals. Do this for us, ”Skinner said on Twitter, mentioning Biles. “It’s time baby!” “
Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos from France will replace Biles in the bars final.
In an emailed statement on Saturday, USA Gymnastics said Biles “will continue to be assessed daily” to determine whether she will participate in the floor and beam exercise or if her Tokyo Games are over.
“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all the athletes who mobilized in these unexpected circumstances,” the statement said.
Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, won a silver medal with her American team in the team final after retiring from the event once it started. After performing the jump, she said she got lost in the air and could no longer assess where her body was relative to the ground. She said she didn’t think it was safe for her to continue and that she didn’t want to risk losing a medal for the USA team by not being able to perform well. Instead, she let her teammates compete without her and cheered them on from the competition field.
Two days later, Biles also failed to make the all-around final due to the issue, which can be described as a mental block. In an Instagram story on Friday, she said the issue still plagues her.
“I literally can’t tell the top from the bottom,” Biles wrote in the Instagram story. “It’s the craziest feeling there is. Not having an inch of control over your body.
Biles, who arrived at the Tokyo Games undefeated in the all-around since 2013, was due to become the first woman in 53 years to win back-to-back Olympic titles. Instead, Biles teammate Sunisa Lee of St. Paul., Minn., Won the all-around on Thursday. Lee will compete for his next medal on Sunday on uneven bars, his specialty.
