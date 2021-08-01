Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor Final; Jennifer Gadirova Will Replace Her
Simone Biles withdrew from her third individual apparatus final of the Olympics, leaving only one event where she can choose to participate.
Biles withdrew from the floor exercise final, which was scheduled for Monday, on Sunday, USA Gymnastics said in a statement. She had previously said she would not compete in the uneven bars or vault finals, which are scheduled for Sunday night.
Her last potential event at the Tokyo Games would be the balance beam, and USA Gymnastics has announced that it will make a decision soon.
“Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” the organization said in a statement.
MyKayla Skinner, another American, will take Biles’ place in the vault final. On the ground, Briton Jennifer Gadirova will take Biles’ place.
Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, was due to repeat her all-around champion title, but withdrew from the all-around and the team final last week citing mental health issues. She said she was not mentally prepared to compete and also struggled with a common gymnastics problem – she lost her bearings when performing daring maneuvers in the air.
She left the team final after the jump and was in the stands to watch her teammate Sunisa Lee win the all-around. Lee was the fifth consecutive American woman to win the event, following Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012 and Biles in 2016.
Lee’s next chance for a medal will be Sunday on uneven bars, his best event.
#Simone #Biles #Withdraws #Floor #Final #Jennifer #Gadirova #Replace
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.