Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor Final; Jennifer Gadirova Will Replace Her

Simone Biles withdrew from her third individual apparatus final of the Olympics, leaving only one event where she can choose to participate.

Biles withdrew from the floor exercise final, which was scheduled for Monday, on Sunday, USA Gymnastics said in a statement. She had previously said she would not compete in the uneven bars or vault finals, which are scheduled for Sunday night.

Her last potential event at the Tokyo Games would be the balance beam, and USA Gymnastics has announced that it will make a decision soon.

“Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” the organization said in a statement.

MyKayla Skinner, another American, will take Biles’ place in the vault final. On the ground, Briton Jennifer Gadirova will take Biles’ place.