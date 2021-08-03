Simone Biles’s Balance Beam Score, Explained

Simone Biles pulled off her beam routine in Tuesday’s final, getting an execution score more than three-tenths higher than she had in the qualifying round, when she stumbled backwards in its exit. But his total score, 14.0, was slightly lower.

That’s because she changed only one skill: downhill.

In gymnastics, each skill is assigned a letter value that represents its difficulty. Skills rated A are the easiest, while more difficult skills are rated sequentially using the letters of the alphabet: B, C, D and so on (and yes, they are the reverse of grades that you wanted to get in high school).

In the qualifying round, Biles descended with a full twist double back, which is rated G. In the final, she descended with a double pike, which is rated E, thus easier two letter values.

Each successive letter is worth a tenth of an additional point: a skill A is worth 0.1, a skill B is worth 0.2, and so on. This means that in terms of absolute difficulty, doing the easier teardown only cost Biles two-tenths. But since a routine’s total difficulty score is based on both individual skills and bonuses for linking multiple skills, changing a move can have a snowball effect.