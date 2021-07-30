Simone Manuel Failed to Qualify for the 50-Meter Free Final

Simone Manuel of the United States failed to advance to the final in the 50-meter freestyle after finishing 11th out of 16 swimmers in the semi-final heats in 24.63 seconds.

It was the only individual event for Manuel, who shockingly failed to qualify for the Olympic 100 freestyle her flagship event and where she won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games. in 2016.

After the U.S. team’s trials in June, she revealed she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome earlier in the year. In addition to extreme fatigue, she suffered from depression and insomnia and was forced to take a step back from her normal, intense training routine.

She won a bronze medal at the start of the Tokyo competition in the 4×100 freestyle relay. She was not part of this team in the qualifying heats, but was added for the final to boost the medal chances.