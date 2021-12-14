Simple Energy Partnership with IIT Indore Bid e Scooter Company help in increasing battery life – Simple Energy Partnership with IIT Indore Bid e-Scooter Company

The development of the new battery system will increase the one-time use capacity of electric vehicles which will help in increasing the demand from the consumers. This will also help in increasing the safety, reliability and life of the battery.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Simple Energy has tied up with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Indore to develop battery systems for its e-vehicles. This partnership with IIT-Indore will boost Simple Energy’s research and development and help improve the performance of light-weight electric vehicles, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The company will also use this system in its flagship vehicle ‘Simple One’.

The company said that the development of the new battery system will increase the one-time use capacity of electric vehicles which will help in increasing the demand from consumers. This will also help in increasing the safety, reliability and life of the battery. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “Our research team has tied up with IIT-Indore on issues related to extending the usage life of electric vehicles.” Dean (Research and Development) IA Palani said, “Under this tie-up, both the sides will take research and development work to new heights.”

Specifications of Simple One Electric Scooter – Talking about the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that once this scooter is fully charged, this scooter gives a range of up to 203 kms in eco mode and 236 kms in IDC i.e. Indian drive cycle conditions. With this long range, you get a top speed of 105 kmph and this scooter can achieve 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds and 0 to 40 kmph in 2.95 seconds.

Features of Simple One Electric Scooter – Talking about the features of Simple One, the company has given 30 liters of boot space with 12-inch tires in it, the scooter has a 7-inch digital dashboard, which includes navigation, geo fencing, SOS messages, document storage, Features like tire pressure monitoring system, and Bluetooth connectivity are available. Keeping in mind the youth, the company has launched this Simple One electric scooter in four colors which include Red, Black, Blue and White.

Talking about the battery of Simple One, the company has given a portable lithium-ion battery pack of 4.8 kWh in this scooter. Can travel a distance.

simple one electric scooter price Simple One Scooter is the country’s highest range scooter, whose starting price has been kept at Rs 1.10 lakh, customers who want to buy this scooter can book it by visiting the company’s official website. The company has fixed a token amount of Rs 1,947 for the booking of this scooter and this amount has been kept fully refundable which means the company will refund you the entire token money on cancellation of the booking.

