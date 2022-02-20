Simple One Electric Scooter can be yours by paying 11 thousand, will get easy EMI with long range

Learn all the details of buying Simple One, an electric scooter with long range and hi-tech features with an easy down payment, at Two Wheeler Finance today.

The demand for electric bikes and scooters in the two wheeler sector is also increasing like petrol bikes and scooters, in which scooters are available according to every budget and need.

In the long range of these electric scooters in the market, today we are talking about Simple Energy’s electric scooter Simple One which is liked for its style and range.

The starting price of Simple One is Rs 1,09,999 which you can take home by paying Rs 11,000 through the down payment plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 98,999 for it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 11,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,550 every month.

The repayment period for the loan on Simple One Scooter has been kept by the bank for 3 years and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, if you want to buy this scooter, then now know every small detail related to its features, specification and range.

,read this also– You can buy Suzuki Access 125 for just 20 to 38 thousand, will get money back guarantee plan with 1 year warranty)

Talking about the battery and power of the Simple One electric scooter, the company has installed a 4.8 kWh capacity lithium-ion battery pack with 4500 watt power motor. Regarding the battery charging of the scooter, the company claims that it gets fully charged in just 1 hour and 5 minutes.

,read this also– Cheapest Mileage Bikes India: Top 3 bikes that give strong mileage at the lowest price, read details)

Regarding the driving range, Simple Energy claims that this scooter gives a range of 236 km on a full charge and with this range it gets a top speed of 105 kmph.

Another claim of the company regarding the speed is that this scooter can achieve 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 2.8 seconds. Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and rear wheel.

Talking about the features, it has features like 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 30 liters of under-seat storage, geo fencing, vehicle tracking, report start, push button start, navigation.

January Best Selling Bikes . Hero Splendor. Honda CB Shine . Hero HF Deluxe