Simple One electric scooter crosses 30,000, runs 236 km on a single charge

Popular electric scooter company Simple Energy has announced that it has made over 30,000 pre-bookings for the Simple One electric scooter. If you also want to book for this electric scooter, then you can pre-book on the company’s official website (simpleenergy.in) for Rs 1,947.

simpleenergy The company’s electric scooter Simple One claims to have a range of 236 kms on a single charge. This is the company’s first product, which was launched on August 15 at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom). The company has informed that the production of the current scooter is being ramped up and the electric scooter is expected to go into production by the end of this year, with deliveries commencing soon.

Suhas Rajkumar, CEO of the company said, “We are extremely excited by the love we have been receiving since the day of launch. We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have extended support to a domestic company.” The Simple One comes with a 4.8 kWh battery pack. Weighing in at 7 kg, the scooter promises an actual range of 203 km in eco mode and 236 km in ‘ideal’ conditions. Talking about its speed, the company claims 0-50 km / h in 3.6 seconds.

It has been introduced in four new colors Namma Red, Azure Blue, Grace White, and Brazen Black. The scooter gets a mid-drive motor with portable battery and smart features like TFT touchscreen instrument screen with on-the-go navigation. Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, geo-fencing, OTA updates, remote telemetry, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), vehicle tracking, vacation mode and the system also provides the nearest fast charger location to you.

The company says Simple Energy has 120 vendors as well as 70+ suppliers in 13 states and has an Industry 4.0 factory with a capacity of 1 million units. It aims to build 300+ charging stations in the coming three to four months.