Simple One Electric Scooter Price Leaked Before Launch now complete details from features to launch date

The price of the Simple One electric scooter that Simple Energy is about to launch on August 15 has been leaked even before the launch. Earlier, the report of the range and specification of this scooter has also come in the media.

According to media reports, its price will be between Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh. But this price is the ex-showroom price of this scooter or there is no report about it on-road.

But the FAME given by the Central Government in the price of Simple One Electric Scooter surfaced in media reports. Subsidies and exemptions given by the state government on electric vehicles are not included.

Which means that if the central and state government subsidies are mixed on this scooter priced between 1.1 and 1.2 lakh, then its price will be between 80 to 90 thousand rupees.

The company claims that the Simple One electric scooter gives a driving range of 240 km on a single charge. In which you will get a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

According to reports, the company is going to provide a 4.8 kW swipeable lithium-ion battery in this scooter. The company claims that this battery can be charged up to 80 percent in just 40 minutes and up to 100 in 60 minutes with a home charger. (read this also– Top 3 electric scooters that offer a long range of up to 200 km at a low price, see full list)

Apart from this, when charged with a fast charger, this battery will be charged 50 percent in just 20 minutes. It has been claimed about the speed that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.6 seconds.

The specifications of the Simple One electric scooter look quite powerful. It is being claimed that this scooter will cover 240 km in Eco mode. Will be able to travel up to and its top speed is 100 km. will be per hour. A 4.8kWh battery can be given in the scooter. This scooter is not behind even in terms of features. Features like touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation can be given in this.

Launching on August 15, the company will launch this electric scooter in Bangalore in the initial phase, with which it will be launched in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad. Then this scooter will be launched in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab.





