Simple One updated electric scooter with new battery option, claims 300km range; Know Price

2 days ago
Simple Energy’s Simple One electric scooter is all set to launch in India as an updated electric scooter. Its range has been claimed of 300km plus.

Simple Energy had offered the electric scooter under the name Simple One in many countries including India. Under which the 236km driving range was being claimed, which was the highest range giving e-scooter ever in India. But now the company has announced to introduce Simple One electric scooter with a new battery option. The company has said that the range of this electric scooter will be 300+ km.

Talking about the battery, the Simple One electric scooter currently comes with a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack and a 1.6 kWh removable model, which claims a driving range of 236km. While the updated electric scooter will come with a 3.2 kWh battery along with two 1.6 kWh removable battery options. With this model, the company claims a range of 300+ km. The company has also recently updated its motor.

The company has also just upgraded the 8.5 kW motor. It produces up to 8.5 kW (11.3 hp) of power and 72 Nm of peak torque. However, the new Simple One is expected to get more motor power than this. The company has said in its announcement that the price of the old one Simple One is Rs 1.10 lakh, while the price of the new one is Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said that it will be opened for booking in June.

Founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar said that when someone is looking to buy the Simple One, we aim to give them more range and more battery power. A separate battery option is being given so that people can travel far. So that one can easily reach from one place to another in India. He said that for this reason this updated e-scooter is being offered with additional battery to the customers.


