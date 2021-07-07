Simple Tips To Keep Your Laptop From Overheating

If you are working in a work frame and your laptop gets hot and shuts down frequently, then these tips and tricks are of great use to you.

New Delhi. If you work on the laptop for hours and it gets hot or slows down, then sometimes the important work gets stuck. By the way, laptop overheating is a common problem. The problem of laptop heating comes more in the summer season. If not taken care of in time, there is a risk of damage to the laptop. If you are also a laptop user, then know what things to take care of to keep the laptop from overheating.

keep checking the fan

The laptop should be restarted once every 4-5 hours to avoid overheating. Also check whether the fan keeping the laptop cool is working properly or not. If the fan is not working properly, then it should be fixed immediately, otherwise there is a risk of damage to the laptop.

Cooling pad should be used

If you spend a long time on the laptop and want to avoid restarting the laptop again and again, then a cooling pad should be used. It works to keep the temperature of the laptop low. There are many types of cooling pads available in the market.

use laptop stand

Side fans are present at the bottom of the laptop. But many times, due to being kept on a flat surface, those fans are not able to work properly and the laptop starts heating up. In such a situation, it would be better to keep the laptop on a stand and use it. This will have two advantages. The first advantage is that you will be able to manage the height of the laptop according to your convenience. Secondly your laptop heating problem will be over.

Do not use laptop on bed and pillow

In the era of work from home, it is seen that people often start doing office work by keeping the laptop on the pillow of their bed. But this keeps the risk of damage to the laptop. Doing so creates heating problem in the laptop, which can further damage the laptop. In such a situation, if you want to use a laptop on the bed, then it would be better to use a foldable based study table.

Use laptop in a cool place

The laptop should always be kept in a cooling place. Due to open sunlight and excessive heat, the laptop often gets hot.