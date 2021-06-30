SimSimi 6.9.5.2 APK for Android – Download

SimSimi is one of the world’s most renowned chatbots with it’s over 10 million downloads. The app was first released back in 2003 and since then it has evolved with help of millions of user conversations.

How SimSimi talks exactly like a human being:

It follows the following basic principles to engage in human conversation.

Learn new words from sets of asked Q&A from users

Answer in responses to the question asked.

A huge ask & Answer set collected from millions of users.

All these above points allow SimSimi to talk in human like conversation.

It is complied with Google Play Policy, the AI engine and the creators of SimSimi both strive together to prevent the following things from happening which can violate policies.

Privacy breaches

Intellectual property infringement

Spam content

SimSimi threats:

If the bot threats anyone then it is only complying with the conversation principles.

Any threat from the bot is not real.

Reveals personal information.

In these cases, bot only follows the principles set by app.

Age Restrictions:

SimSimi conversational bot tends to learn from hundreds of millions of communications from humans across the planet. Some of the conversations can be inappropriate in nature and hence not suitable for certain age groups.