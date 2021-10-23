sindhu-tokyo-olympics-bronze-medalist-lost-to-korean-shutler-an-se-young-in-quarter-final-match-of-denmark-open – Tokyo Olympic medalist PV Sindhu out of Denmark Open Korea’s shuttler defeated in the quarter final

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made a comeback after a break, losing to Korea’s Un Seung in the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open badminton tournament.

When Tokyo Olympic bronze and Rio silver medalist PV Sindhu returned from the break, all was not well for her. The Indian shuttler was knocked out of the Denmark Open badminton tournament in the quarter-finals after losing to Korea’s Un Seung.

Sindhu, playing her first match since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August, could not face her fifth seed opponent and went down 11-21, 12-21 in straight games in 36 minutes. Let us tell you that the last time she lost to An Seung in straight games when both of them met two years ago.

Siang had made a brilliant start to take a seven-point lead within 6 minutes. Sindhu made several simple mistakes which the Korean player took advantage of. She quickly took the lead to 16-8 and Sindhu eventually handed the first game to the Korean shuttler after losing 10 game points.

The story remained almost the same in the second game as well. Sindhu tried to make a comeback till the break but after that the game became one-sided. Sindhu had defeated Busanan Ongbomrangphan of Thailand 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes on Thursday.

Earlier, India’s Sameer Verma had to leave the court after losing the first game 17-21 to Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in the quarter-finals. Verma defeated world number three Anders Antonsen in straight games to reach the quarter-finals. At the same time, Lakshya Sen also got out after losing.

Quarter Finals – WS

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (IND/4) vs An Se Young (KOR/5) 11-21 12-21 Another Semifinal for An Se Young!#DenmarkOpen2021 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) October 22, 2021

World number 28 Sameer presented a fine game to beat local player Antonsen 21-14, 21-18. The men’s singles match lasted 50 minutes.

Out of the six matches played between Sameer and Antonsen, the Indian player won only one match. Sameer, however, took a 2-0 lead early in the first game and was leading 11-6 at the break.

Even after this, the Indian player foiled all the attempts of the Danish player to return. He won the first game by scoring three consecutive points.

The second game was a bit tighter but Sameer took a two-point lead at 5-3 at the start and was leading 11-8 at half time. After this he did not give Antonsen any chance to return.

Lakshya Sen, on the other hand, could not face Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and lost easily. Axelsen defeated the Indian player 21-15, 21-7.