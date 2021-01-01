Singapore of Indian descent was sentenced to life in prison for insulting religious beliefs

(Gurdeep Singh)

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (PTI) A 53-year-old Singaporean of Indian descent was on Friday sentenced to life in prison for insulting a man’s religious beliefs and found drunk in a public place. This information was given in a media report.

According to The Straits Times, Jaswinder Singh was sentenced to 13 weeks and 13 days in prison after being found guilty of uttering words insulting a person’s religious beliefs and being found in a state of public intoxication.

Two other charges of torture and violating the Covid-19 rules were also considered for punishment.

Allegedly, Singh was released from jail after receiving an amnesty between June 2 and August when the incident took place.

On June 30, he boarded a public bus under the influence of alcohol and did not wear a mask.

When the bus stopped at one place, Jaswinder went to the bus driver and asked about his caste in his ear.

When the bus driver told him, Jaswinder started shouting at the driver and started calling him a terrorist. He also abused the driver and his mother’s religion.

About 10 minutes after the bus reached the interchange, he continued to tease the driver and challenge him to get down and beat him.

He called the bus driver a terrorist and reportedly insulted his religion.

The court was told on Friday that Singh had been violating the law repeatedly since 2014.