Singapore Reduces Stay Home Days For Travelers From High Risk Country

Earlier, it was made mandatory for travelers coming from high risk places to stay at home for 21 days.

New Delhi. Singapore has reduced the stay home period from Thursday for new travelers returning from countries at high risk of corona infection, including India. It has been reduced from 21 days to 14 days. The Health Ministry has confirmed this on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health, this is based on the data collected last month.

have to have regular self-examinations

Apart from PCR test, these passengers have been instructed to self-examine themselves regularly with Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits. According to media reports, the ministry says that till recently very little information was received about the new form of corona virus. This also includes the period of infection. In such a situation, as a precaution, the Ministry of Health had made it mandatory for travelers coming from high-risk places to stay at home for 21 days.

It is worth noting that all countries including Australia, Brunei, Darussalam, Hong Kong, Macau, China and New Zealand, along with India, are counted among the high risk countries regarding the new variant. They reviewed international evidence and local affairs data, according to the ministry. No such facts have emerged from foreign and local data, which can prove that these forms last for a long time.

New passengers will have to undergo an ART test on their own while at home on the 3rd, 7th and 11th day of their arrival in Singapore. They will have to undergo a PCR test on day 14 before reaching Singapore and ending their stay at home. There is no change for migrant laborers coming from high risk countries.