Singapore to End Free Covid Treatment for Those ‘Unvaccinated by Choice’

Singapore will no longer cover the medical expenses of Kovid-19 patients who are eligible to be vaccinated against the virus but choose not to do so, the country’s health ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that from December 8, we will start charging non-vaccinated patients on Kovid-19 patients. Those who do not qualify for the shots will be exempt from the rules, it said, including children under 12 and people with certain medical conditions.

The announcement said the number of serious cases, mainly among non-vaccinated people, has stabilized but is high, the ministry said. Of the approximately 280 intensive care units for Kovid patients, 134 are occupied and most are unvaccinated, senior state minister Janil Puthucheri told a news conference.