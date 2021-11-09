Singapore to End Free Covid Treatment for Those ‘Unvaccinated by Choice’
Singapore will no longer cover the medical expenses of Kovid-19 patients who are eligible to be vaccinated against the virus but choose not to do so, the country’s health ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement on Monday that from December 8, we will start charging non-vaccinated patients on Kovid-19 patients. Those who do not qualify for the shots will be exempt from the rules, it said, including children under 12 and people with certain medical conditions.
The announcement said the number of serious cases, mainly among non-vaccinated people, has stabilized but is high, the ministry said. Of the approximately 280 intensive care units for Kovid patients, 134 are occupied and most are unvaccinated, senior state minister Janil Puthucheri told a news conference.
“We need to try to keep this number as low as possible,” he said.
Singapore has vaccinated more than 80 per cent of its population, surpassing other countries. But the continuing number of serious cases has put so much strain on Singapore’s healthcare system that officials say they will increase the hospital’s total capacity from 2,500 to 4,000 hospital beds by the end of the month.
Puthucheri said that most Kovid patients suffer from serious illnesses and need intensive care, they are people of 60 years and above. According to the Ministry of Health, 6 per cent of people aged 60 and over in Singapore have not yet received the pill.
“If you are eligible, we have to send this important signal to call for everyone to be vaccinated,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told a news conference.
It also states that patients who have not been vaccinated can use other healthcare financing options to pay their bills, such as government grants and private insurance. Even for those who have not been vaccinated, the billing will “still be highly supported and highly subsidized,” Mr Ong said.
Singapore will continue to cover partially vaccinated patients until December 31 to give them time to take their second shots, the health ministry said.
To encourage vaccinations, officials said they would allow five fully vaccinated people from any household to dine together at a restaurant from Wednesday, more than the two currently allowed.
