Singapore Will Start Easing Its Covid Rules Next Week
Singapore said on Saturday it would begin easing restrictions on the epidemic next week, another sign that the city-state is recovering from a recent surge in hospitalizations that delayed its reopening plan.
From Monday, government ministers from Singapore’s Covid Task Force will allow fully vaccinated people to gather in homes and restaurants in groups of up to five, up from the current two.
“We are now on the road to survival with Kovid-19,” said Commerce Minister Gan Kim Yong. “I know many or some, they prefer to open more quickly, but you have to do it very carefully and in a step-by-step manner.”
The closing of the Singapore border and the aggressive cove test made it a success story in the early days of the epidemic. It was one of the first countries in Asia to order a vaccine. But the country’s plan to get out of the epidemic – even in the best of circumstances – increased and highly regulated – was delayed for months by the recent surge in cases, putting pressure on the hospital system.
Compared to the United States and European nations, Singapore and many other Asian countries are much slower in reopening their borders and easing the rules on social gatherings.
Singapore’s rules are too strict for other Asian countries with higher vaccination rates. Only two people can gather together in a gym, mall and public place, including outdoors, for example, even though almost nine out of 10 residents are fully vaccinated.
Singaporean officials said on Saturday that they would not reduce restrictions for the rest of the year, as they wanted to limit social gatherings during the holiday season.
In Singapore, 1,633 new local cases were reported on Friday, the health ministry said, in the second half of October, when the number of daily local cases rarely fell below 2,800 and reached 4,650 on 27 October.
The burden on Singapore’s healthcare system has eased over the past month. The use of the intensive care unit was 57 percent on Friday, the health ministry said, down from about 84 percent on October 25.
#Singapore #Start #Easing #Covid #Rules #Week
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.