Singapore Will Start Easing Its Covid Rules Next Week

Singapore said on Saturday it would begin easing restrictions on the epidemic next week, another sign that the city-state is recovering from a recent surge in hospitalizations that delayed its reopening plan.

From Monday, government ministers from Singapore’s Covid Task Force will allow fully vaccinated people to gather in homes and restaurants in groups of up to five, up from the current two.

“We are now on the road to survival with Kovid-19,” said Commerce Minister Gan Kim Yong. “I know many or some, they prefer to open more quickly, but you have to do it very carefully and in a step-by-step manner.”