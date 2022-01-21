Singer Adele postpones Las Vegas shows citing crew sidelined by COVID-19





English pop singer Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency a day earlier than its launch, citing supply delays and the affect of COVID-19 on her crew.

“I’m so sorry however my present ain’t prepared,” she mentioned in a tearful Instagram message. “Half my crew, half my crew is down with COVID. They nonetheless are, and it’s been unattainable to complete the present. And I can’t offer you what I’ve proper now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so final minute.”

Adele’s run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was supposed to begin Friday and final till April 16.

The “Cry Your Coronary heart Out” singer apologized to followers who traveled in latest days and mentioned dates could be rescheduled.

“And I’m sorry it’s so final minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now attempting to determine it out, and we’ve run out of time,” she mentioned. “And I’m so upset, and I’m actually embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everybody who traveled, once more.”

