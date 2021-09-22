Singer Afsana Khan in Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss 15 Punjabi singer Afsana Khan has contacted Salman Khan show Tejaswi Prakash Rati Pandey – ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will also feature the entry of this Punjabi singer, Tejaswi Prakash and Rati Pandey!

Indian television’s biggest reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is just a few days away. This season will be hosted by Salman Khan. The theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be based on the forest. The journey of the contestants in the show is going to be very difficult. Salman has given this hint in the promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ (Bigg Boss 15 theme and promo). The producers have also started revealing the contestants coming to the show. Meanwhile, there is news that the producers have confirmed singer Afsana Khan for ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Sahajpal, the symbol seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Now Afsana Khan’s name has come up after him. The Khabari has claimed this in a tweet.



Who is Afsana Khan?

Afsana Khan is a popular Punjabi singer, actress and lyricist. She started her career in 2012 with the singing reality show Voice of Punjab 3. Afsana Khan has given many hit Punjabi songs.

Afsana Khan has also shared some photos on her Instagram account and in a post she said it is a surprise for the fans. Fans are commenting on this post that she will be appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.



Rati Pandey and Tejaswi Prakash were also contacted

The names of Rati Pandey and Tejaswi Prakash have also come up for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. According to a report in ‘Spotboy’, the bright light appeared in the ‘comedy show’, but she has stopped coming to the shooting for the last few weeks. According to sources, Tejaswi Prakash has not been shooting for ‘Comedy Show’ for the last 3 weeks and is planning to move to ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Although neither the bright light nor the manufacturers have confirmed anything on this.



There is a similar discussion about actress Rati Pandey. It is said that Rati Pandey has been approached by the producers for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. But nothing has been confirmed about this. Rati Pandey was recently seen in the TV show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’. In this show, she was against Manav Gohil. Manav Gohil’s name is also being discussed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’.