Singer Arijit singh and salman khan fight controversy

New Delhi. Well-known singer of Bollywood industry, Arijit Singh has achieved a special place in a very short time with the magic of his voice. There is such a sweetness in Arijit’s voice that every person in the country has become crazy about him. Everyone is convinced of his voice today. But there is also someone who hates Arijit’s voice. He is none other than Bollywood industry superstar Salman Khan.

This happened in 2014. Reason why Arijit Singh had to apologize. Looks like Salman can’t take a joke & never forgets pic.twitter.com/q3Vki2FKUB — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 25, 2016

Arijit Singh has sung great songs in many films, for which he has also been honored with the award. But during an award itself, it was difficult to mess with Salman, due to which Salman Khan was so angry that till now the distance between the two has remained. Not only this, due to the anger of Salman Khan, Arijit Singh’s career also started ending.

Actually, when Arijit Singh reached an award, during that time he was wearing a casual shirt with a sleeper. And he was to get this award in the hands of Salman Khan, as soon as the name of Arijit Singh was announced, he took some time to come. And seeing him in slippers and casual shirt, Salman did not like this style of Arijit Singh and he asked him, ‘Were you sleeping?’

To this, Arijit replied, ‘I fell asleep because of you guys.’ As soon as Arijit put his point in front of Salman Khan, Salman Khan realized this. What was then, for this, Arijit Singh had to apologize to Salman Khan not once but many times.

It is said that after this incident, he snatched all the songs of his film from Arijit Singh. But despite this, Arijit Singh remains in the film industry today and he has given many superhit songs one after the other. His first song came in the year 2011. This was the song of the film Murder 2. The lyrics of the song ‘Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Tu’ Thal This song made Arijit Singh a star.

In the year 2005, Arijit Singh was identified with the music reality show coming on the small screen. Arijit Singh was out of the show after reaching the top 5 in this show, but Shankar Mahadevan had a hand on him, working with whom he has become the top singer of today’s time. And in today’s time, Arijit Singh’s iron is considered by all in the music world.