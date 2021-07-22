Singer Armaan Malik Life Interesting Facts

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous singer Armaan Malik is his 26th birthday today. Armaan Malik made his mark in the industry at a very young age. Today he is not interested in any identity. By the way, let us tell you that Armaan Malik belongs to the music family. Armaan Malik is the nephew of famous musician Anu Malik. Also his father is Dabboo Malik. Know some interesting things related to Armaan Malik on his birthday.

Participated in reality shows at a young age

Born on 22 July 1995, Armaan Malik started taking training in Indian classical music at the age of just 4. She also participated in the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ at the age of 9. Reached the top 7 in the show. After which he got out of the show. Armaan did his music studies from Berklee College of Music Boston.

Vishal-Shekhar gave the first offer

Armaan Malik was once sitting in school and giving his school exams. Then his teacher came running to him and said that his mother was waiting for him outside. Armaan had absolutely no idea what was going to happen to him. When he reached his mother, his mother told him that the famous music director duo Vishal-Shekhar wanted him to record a song.

first song for amitabh bachchan film

Vishal-Shekhar got Armaan Malik to record the song for the film ‘Bhootnath’. This film was Armaan’s first film as a child singer. When Armaan Malik grew up, he sang his first song for superstar Salman Khan. Armaan made his Bollywood debut with the song Tumko To Aana Hi Tha. This song was filmed on Salman Khan and actress Daisy Shah. This song is from the movie ‘Jai Ho’.

The Live Performance at London’s Wembley Theater

Armaan Malik has seen his voice in many big films at a very young age. Not only this, he has also given his voice in at least 100-200 commercial aids. You will be surprised to know that Armaan Malik is the first black singer of Bollywood who has given a live performance at the Wembley Theater in London at the youngest. Apart from Hindi, Armaan Malik also sings in Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and English languages. Let us tell you that not only Armaan Malik but his brother Amaal Milak is also known for his excellent composition.