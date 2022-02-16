Singer Bappi Lahiri is no more: Bollywood music had a tinge of pop, was fond of gold Mumbai: Bollywood Singer Composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Hospital says Doctor

Bollywood music composers are known for delivering superhit soundtracks in the 80s to 90s. He was given a lot of fame by “Disco Dancer”, “Dance Dance”, “Namak Halal”.

Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri is no more. He was 69 years old. He breathed his last on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) morning. News agency PTI quoted a doctor as saying that he died in a hospital in Mumbai.

It is being said that he was ill for a long time. He was being treated in the hospital for a month. He was discharged on Monday only. But suddenly his health deteriorated on Tuesday. In such a situation, his family had called the doctor, after which he was taken to the hospital. The director of Criticare Hospital told the news agency, Lahiri was caused by OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

Bappi Da is known for his experimentation in Bollywood music in the 70s to 80s. He had put a temper of pop music in it. The song Disco Dancer had brought him a lot of name and fame.

Apart from music, he also tried his hand in politics. He had contested elections in 2014. He got ticket from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 general election and contested from Shrirampur seat.

Lahiri was very fond of gold. Thick gold chains, rings and bracelets were part of her accessories. Bappi Da had then informed in his election affidavit that he had 756 grams of gold and 4.62 kilograms of silver, while his net worth was Rs 20 crore then.

Actually, Bappi Da was very much influenced by America’s famous pop star Elvis Presley. Since, he used to wear gold chains and other jewelery during his shows, he too aspired to be like her if he becomes successful. Lahiri himself had disclosed about this in an interview. Told – I wear gold inspired by Pressley. It’s lucky for me too.

Apart from Bappi Da, his wife Chitrani Lahiri is also very fond of gold and silver. She has more jewelery than her husband. While the famous musician had 754 grams of gold, the wife has 967 grams of gold. The wife is also said to have 8.9 kg of silver along with diamonds worth four lakh rupees.

Born on 27 November 1952 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Bappi Da’s real name was Ashok Lahiri. He was also called the disco king because of his work in the music industry. But his real name was Ashok Lahiri.