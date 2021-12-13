Singer Guru Randhawa is dating Nora Fatehi? Both the stars were seen spending time together on the beach of Goa

Singer Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s pictures are going viral. Both are seen together on the beach of Goa. Fans of both are constantly sharing their pictures.

Well-known singer Guru Randhawa is currently busy in ‘Dabang Tour’. But his picture with Nera Fatehi remains in the news. These pictures are a few days old and both are spending quality time with each other. According to the reports, the pictures going viral are from Goa. In the pictures, Guru and Nora are seen in a light moment and enjoying the Goa beach. With the pictures going viral, the fans of both have started talking about it.

Fans say that both the stars are dating each other. While some fans say that both are shooting for a song. Many users are writing that both are looking very good together. After the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, some fans say that both should also get married soon. One user wrote, ‘After Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, in these pictures I am guessing the next celebrity wedding.’

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi were earlier seen together in T-Series’ music video ‘Nach Meri Rani’. Talking about the workfront, Guru Randhawa is currently busy in Dabangg tour. Recently he posted a video entertaining the Housefull Crowd.

Sharing the video on Instagram account, Singer wrote, ‘Thank you Riyadh, for this love. Dabang Tour reloaded with great energy. This tour started on 10th December. Apart from Guru, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover are also a part of the tour.

Nora in Salman’s film: Nora Fatehi has also been a part of many TV shows, but she got her real identity from Salman Khan’s film ‘Bharat’. Nora Fatehi has done many types of jobs to become a better performer, then she has been able to achieve her position today. He has also worked in malls to coffee shops, but his dream was to become a great performer. His first job was in a gents shopping mall in Canada.