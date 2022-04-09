Singer Honey Singh manhandled in a Delhi club Police registers FIR FIR registered

A case of misbehavior with the famous rapper-singer Honey Singh has come to the fore. The incident is of a club in Delhi. On the basis of the complaint given by Honey Singh and his lawyer against 4-5 unknown people in this case, the police have started investigation by registering an FIR. According to the report of Indian Express, the incident is of March 27. Honey Singh had arrived to give a live performance at the Skole Club, South Extension, Delhi. He alleges that he was molested here.

According to the Indian Express, a group of some boys forcibly stood on the stage and started misbehaving with Honey Singh. As per reports, the FIR reads, “4-5 unknown people started misbehaving with the singer and tried to stop the show.

Further, the complainant has written that he started showing beer to the crowd and pushed down the performers present on the stage. After that, a man wearing a check shirt grabbed my hand (Honey Singh) and started pulling me from the front. I was trying to avoid it but that person kept on provoking me with threats. I also saw that they were armed with weapons. Another person in a red shirt was making a video and saying ‘Bhaga’ to Honey Singh.”

According to a report in the Indian Express, Honey Singh was molested and allegedly assaulted by four to five unidentified people at a club in South Delhi on March 27. After which the Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a complaint of ‘nuisance, abuse and intimidation’ by Honey Singh and his lawyer Ishan Mukherjee. According to the report, the incident took place on March 27 at Scholl Club in Delhi South Extension-2.

Let us tell you that Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Singh had filed a case of domestic violence against Singer last year, stating that Honey Singh has a relationship with many women and he has cheated on the wife which is abusive to him. . After this, wife Shalini had demanded compensation of ten crore rupees from Yo Yo Honey Singh. At present this matter is in the court.