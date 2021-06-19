Singer Lady Gaga Recalls Trauma Of Being Raped And Became Pregnant

Mumbai. Lady Gaga, one of the world’s famous pop singers, has shared a bad and scary experience related to her life. Grammy and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga, 35, talks to Oprah Winfrey about the pain she went through during and after her rape at the age of 19.

‘I was 19 at the time’

In the first episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s series ‘The Me You Can’t See’, Lady Gaga shares her anguish over the rape. She said, ‘I was 19 years old at that time. A producer asked me to take off my clothes. I refused and started leaving from there. He threatened that he would burn all my music. He didn’t stop. He didn’t stop telling me. I was stunned and didn’t remember much else.

‘Stuck in the studio for several months’

Lady Gaga said, ‘After this I was sick for weeks and realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the man raped me and got me pregnant in a corner of my parents’ house. left. Because I was sick and vomiting, I was called bad or bad. I was locked in the studio for several months. I was completely broken and for a few years I was no longer the girl I used to be.

Therapy lasted for two and a half years

Lady Gaga said- During that time I had done many MREs and scans, but nothing was found in them. But your body remembers everything. I didn’t feel anything. It was like your mind went offline. After this, her therapy lasted for about two and a half years, after which she was able to become normal. Singer said that no one will help you by showing it to anyone. They don’t want mercy. She wants to help others with her story. Lady Gaga said, ‘I didn’t tell this story for myself. Because honestly these are very difficult. I am so ashamed that how do I explain to people that I have privileges, I have money, I have power, and that I am unhappy? How can you do that?’