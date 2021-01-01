Singer Sahadev Dirdo New Video Viral: Singer Sahadev Dirdo New Video Viral

Sahadeva Dirdo, who became an internet sensation by singing ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’, has once again come into the limelight. His new video is going viral on social media platforms in which he sings the track of Netflix’s popular series ‘Money Hest’.

Sahadeva is singing ‘Bela Chao Bela Chao’ in his own style and people love it. Users are commenting a lot on the song and sharing it with friends. They are also praising Sahadeva.





Sahadeva’s life changed

Let me tell you, Sahadeva, who lives in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, has changed his life after the song ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’. His songs became so popular that the famous Bollywood rapper Badshah invited him to Mumbai and recorded a song with him.

Sahadeva came in ‘Indian Idol’

Besides, when Sahadeva reached the stage of ‘Indian Idol 12’, the CM of Chhattisgarh also met him and wished him a bright future. All the celebrities shared their dance moves on Sahadeva’s song on their Instagram account.