Singer Shaan talk about reason behind hosting mika singhs swayamvar show

Singer Shaan hosts his first ‘Swayamvar reality show’ and tries to find ‘The One’ for his best friend Mika Singh in Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’! Star Bharat’s upcoming nonfiction show ‘ Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ will soon begin the journey of Mika Singh to find his life partner.

Explaining the reason behind hosting this show, Shaan said that the day I heard that my best friend my brother has decided to approach me to host the show, I could not say no to him. . I am getting the opportunity to host my best friend, my brother’s ‘Swayamvar’.

That’s why I wanted to be a part of it. He further adds that we have known each other for more than a decade and we admire each other’s work and creativity. Micah is family to me and my wife. You will get a glimpse of this in the upcoming show ‘Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti’ on Star Bharat.

On Mika’s marriage decision, Shaan says that no one is a perfect person or a perfect partner, I have been married for so long and I think the recipe for a successful marriage is the person himself. Describing his wife’s reaction, Shaan said that she is more excited than me and is really happy with his decision to get married. We both look forward to her settling down and joining our Only Married Club. She is eagerly waiting for ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ on Star Bharat!

