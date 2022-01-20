Singer Shaan’s mother passes away, Kailash Kher mourns her demise. Singer Shaan’s mother Shonali Mukherjee passes away

Singer Shaan’s mother Shonali Mukherjee handed away on Thursday, January 20. Singer Kailash Kher gave this info on his Twitter account. Kailash Kher tweeted and wrote – “Mother of elder brother Shaan @singer_shaan handed away. Prayers for the salvation of the departed soul to God. Praying to Lord Shiva, the ruler of the three worlds, to offer this grief to the household of our Shaan Bhaiya. Might the ability of Everlasting Prayer “

Considerably, Shaan and his sister Sagarika Mukherjee have been introduced up by their mother Shonali Mukherjee alone. His father Manas Mukherjee was a music director who died lengthy again.

In an interview, Shaan advised that after the dying of his father, his mother Shonali took all of the duty of the home on her shoulders and took care of each her kids whereas working. Shaan had additionally advised in the identical interview that he was capable of take so many dangers in his life and profession solely as a result of his mother stood firmly by his facet.

