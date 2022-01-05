Singer Sonu nigam and his family corona positive shared video from Dubai said I am not dying. Singer sonu nigam and his family corona positive shared video from Dubai saying I am not dying

When I got the corona test done, I was positive – Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam said that many people are aware of this and there are many people who do not know about it. But it is also true that I do not feel that I am Kovid positive. Sonu Sood further said that I am in Dubai. I had to come to India because I had to perform in Bhubaneswar. Along with this, the shooting of Super Singer Season 3 was also to be done. Then when I got the corona test done, I was found positive.

Sonu Nigam – I am not dying of covid

Wishing for a speedy recovery, Sonu Sood said that I hope that I will recover gradually. How many times have I done viral and sore throat concerts. Its much better than that. Sonu Nigam said that I am Kovid positive. But I’m not dying. My throat is also running ie I am fine. I feel bad that there has been a lot of damage. Other singers have arrived in my place.

many people corona infected

Sonu Nigam, while continuing his mind, said that many people are being found corona infected around us. Corona is spreading very fast. I feel bad for us. Because the work has just started.

We are a Happy Corona Family – Sonu Nigam

He further says that I feel bad for the people associated with theaters and also for the filmmakers. The work is going on for the last two years. I hope that things will be fine. Giving information about his family, Sonu Nigam said that my son, my wife and my wife’s sister are all infected with the corona virus. We are a Happy Corona Family.