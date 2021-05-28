Singer’s Soulful Voice, Heart-Touching Lyrics Make Aly Goni Emotional -Watch





Mumbai: Bear in mind Bigg Boss 14? When Rahul Vaidya composed a tune for love birds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin inside the home! The tune ‘Aly’ composed by Rahul Vaidya has been launched now and the lyrics are penned by Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya. The tune is written from Jasmin Bhasin’s standpoint is among the good love songs of the 12 months. Additionally Learn – Fb Ban in India: Aly Goni, Aparshakti Khurrana React to Buzz About Social Websites Getting Banned

After listening for the primary time, Aly Goni was being euphoric in regards to the tune being devoted to him. He received emotional and cried because it was for him and his ladylove Jasmin. He and his Bestfriend, singer, composer of the tune, Rahul Vaidya additionally got here reside as Aly was all in tears reminiscing his fond recollections from the Bigg Boss 14 home. Whereas unveiling the music video, Aly shared his true emotions within the subsequent tweet. He wrote, “I miss u @jasminbhasin & @rahulvaidya23 yeh gaane se apne saare din yaad aagaye.” Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya Provides a Savage Reply to CarryMinati For Roasting Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: ‘Kuch Logon Ka Naam Auron Ko Badnaam Karne Se Hota Hai’

After the tune ends, Rahul Vaidya shares that he composed the tune when he and Aly have been punished by Bigboss throughout a activity within the Bigg Boss home. They have been jailed and Aly was Jasmin. At the moment, Rakhi stated a couple of strains, ‘Teri aankein mujh hai judi, meri aankein tujh se hai mili.’ These strains impressed Rahul to compose a tune. Additionally Learn – Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Lazy’ Model of Runaway Problem is Cutest of All – Watch

Watch Aly tune by Rahul Vaidya:

In Bigg Boss 14 home, through the Valentine’s Day celebrations, Rahul sang the tune for the primary time, whereas Jasmin and Aly romantically swayed and danced to the melodious quantity.

Watch Aly Goni’s response right here:

Rahul Vaidya is presently in Capetown for his Stint within the upcoming actuality present Khatron ke Khiladi 11 together with a few of his ex-housemates Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar