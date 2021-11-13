singh-angry-on-trollers-of-pakistan-cricketer-hasan-ali-for-dropping-catch-questions-david-warner-sports-spirit-for-hitting-six-on-hafeez-dead-ball-watch- video – ‘Learn to digest defeat with victory,’ Harbhajan Singh takes class of trolls to Hasan Ali, questions David Warner’s sportsmanship; Watch Video

Harbhajan Singh has organized a class of trolls for Hasan Ali and his family after Pakistan’s defeat. Apart from this, Turbanator has also raised questions on his sportsmanship due to the six hit by David Warner on the two taps.

Harbhajan Singh, one of the legendary spinners of the Indian cricket team, is often in the news for his outspoken rhetoric. Recently, her dispute with Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir also made a lot of headlines. Meanwhile, Bhajji has also supported Hasan Ali, who is being trolled for Pakistan’s defeat against Australia in the semi-final.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh wrote that along with victory, learn to digest defeat. This was the title of his video in which he has asked Hasan Ali for being constantly trolled and abused by the family for missing a catch.

Harbhajan Singh supported the Pakistani cricketer and said, ‘Every catch is difficult. In pressure matches, a lot of catches are missed and some excellent catches are also caught. My point is that it should be forgotten which country Hasan Ali belongs to. He is a player and has tried to give his best.

He further said, ‘It is also wrong to target his family in all this after the defeat. He is also a human being and mistakes are made by humans only. It is wrong to target one player and there have been many other mistakes, it was not the only mistake that has caused Pakistan to lose the match.

Questions raised on Warner’s sportsmanship

Turbanator also spoke about a six hit by David Warner off a two-tap dead ball bowled by Mohammad Hafeez. He said, ‘It should not have been done, it does not look right. Although this is not wrong according to any rule book, but it does not send the right message. We often pick it up and give it when the bowler misses the ball. I got it wrong that the six he hit on that ball.

Significantly, in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, Australia defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. Australia were chasing a target of 177 runs and the match was in the hands of Pakistan.