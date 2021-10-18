singh-arrested-for-controversial-remark-on-yuzvendra-chahal-during-viral-instagram-chat-video-with-rohit-sharma – What did Yuvraj Singh say to Yuzvendra Chahal who had to go to jail, see Rohit Video of controversial chat with Sharma

Yuvraj Singh might not even know that one of his jokes will cost so much. He used an offensive word for Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma. After which a case was registered against him and he was arrested on Saturday.

Former India star cricketer Yuvraj Singh is often in the news on social media for his witty rhetoric. But this time he himself did not know that this joke would be so expensive. In fact, he was on Instagram live chat with Rohit Sharma, the vice-captain of India’s ODI and T20 team. In such a situation, he used an objectionable word for Yuzvendra Chahal, which hurt the people of that class.

This remark of Yuvraj did not go down well with a youth of that class named Rajat Kalsan. Rajat Kalsan had alleged that Yuvraj had made derogatory remarks while referring to another cricketer during an Instagram chat. Rajat gave a complaint against this to the police under the SC / ST Act. After which the police registered a case against Yuvraj Singh.

The Haryana Police on Sunday said former cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested in a case of alleged casteist remarks and released on bail in compliance with the High Court order. Yuvraj was accused of making casteist remarks against another cricketer during an Instagram chat last year.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Nitika Gehlot said over phone, “We made only formal arrests and they were released on bail in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

Hansi Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinod Shankar said, “Yuvraj Singh came to Hansi on Saturday and we made his formal arrest. He was released on bail after a few hours.”

It is worth noting that Yuvraj Singh had already expressed his regret on this remark. He tweeted, “I understand that when I was chatting with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was inappropriate. However, as a responsible Indian, I would like to say that if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments unintentionally, I do feel sorry for that.