singh-arrested-for-controversial-statement-on-chahal-earlier-also-he-and-his-father-yograj-singh-gets-trapped-into-several-controversies-likes-of-ms-dhoni Trapped Yuvraj Singh has an old relationship with controversies, father Yograj Singh also made controversial comments many times

Yuvraj Singh was arrested by the Haryana Police for a controversial statement. However, he was later released on bail. At the same time, even before this, Yuvi and his father Yograj Singh have been in controversies many times.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s name is in the headlines these days. In fact, one of his funny remarks cost him so much that he had to go to jail. This is not the first time that Yuvraj Singh’s name has been associated with a controversy. Even before this, many controversies have come to the fore from the cricket field to his personal life.

At the same time, not only Yuvraj, his father Yograj Singh has also had an old relationship with controversies. Yuvraj’s father is often in controversy for his statements. Then whether it is about Dhoni or about the farmers’ movement.

If we talk about Yuvraj first, then Yuvraj Singh was arrested by Haryana Police for a casteist statement. The Haryana Police on Sunday said that former cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested in connection with the alleged casteist remarks and released on bail in compliance with the High Court order.

What did Yuvraj Singh say to Yuzvendra Chahal who had to go to jail, see the video of the controversial chat with Rohit Sharma

It happened that Yuvraj was accused of making casteist remarks against another cricketer during an Instagram chat last year. A complaint was registered against him for this remark and Hansi police registered a case under the SC/ST Act. Yuvraj was arrested in this case.

Yuvraj Singh was always in discussion from cricket ground to personal life

fight with flintoff

There was a dispute between Yuvraj Singh and England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Flintoff had a fight with him during Team India’s batting. After this, Yuvi moved towards him with a bat.

distance from dhoni

Earlier examples of friendship between Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were given but everything changed in the last few years. Yuvraj Singh shared a video on the occasion of Friend Ship Day. On this occasion, he had put the photo of all the team mats but did not put the photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, due to which he was trolled fiercely on social media.

Yuvraj surrounded by Shahid Afridi’s charity

Yuvraj Singh was criticized for his social media post urging Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi to donate to charity. However, on this he said that he did not intend to hurt anyone and his request for help was made into a sesame palm.

There is no less discussion of father Yograj Singh

Dhoni-Yuvraj controversy

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh had made serious allegations against Mahendra Singh Dhoni many times. He blamed Dhoni for not getting Yuvraj Singh’s place in the team. At the same time, he had also said that Yuvraj should have been made but Dhoni was made.

absurd statement on farmers movement

Yuvi’s father Yograj Singh had given a controversial statement about Hindus in support of the farmers’ movement, due to which there was a lot of ruckus. There was also a demand for the arrest of Yograj Singh on social media. Yuvraj Singh apologized on social media on this whole issue.

Expressed displeasure with Baba after Yuvi’s marriage

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech had come to a Baba to seek blessings after marriage. Regarding which Yograj Singh had said that, today’s educated people only roam in the circle of the Babas of the camp. Where has his thinking power gone? Right from them are illiterate people, who know about right and wrong. What should I tell others, I myself am suffering from this. My family itself is in these rounds.