Singh Border, Man Murdered: Judgment pronounced, case closed – Rakesh Tikait told the incident of Singhu border, then people started asking such questions as the government’s conspiracy – verdict pronounced, case closed

A video of Rakesh Tikait is becoming quite viral on social media in which he is seen saying – ‘This incident which has happened is a religious incident, it has nothing to do with the farmers’ movement.

Recently, questions were also being raised on the farmers movement regarding the gruesome incident that took place on the Singhu border. In such a situation, now BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has spoken in favor of the farmers’ movement. A video of Rakesh Tikait is becoming quite viral on social media in which he is seen saying – ‘This incident which has happened is a religious incident, it has nothing to do with the farmers’ movement. He (Nihang) has still said that this was our personal matter, religious matter and the Indian government should not connect it with the farmers. Talked to them that they are not needed right now, they will be called when needed.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait was seen accusing the Modi government. Tikait said- ‘Government can spoil the atmosphere at any time. All this conspiracy is the gift of the government. If this incident happened then where was our intelligence? The way that work was done in barricading, that’s where our intelligence resides. This meant it was in the knowledge of all. So this is done in a way.

After watching this video of Rakesh Tikait, the reactions of many people are coming out. Journalist Ashok Srivastava said- ‘After justifying the lynching and killings of Lakhimpur Kheri as a reaction to action, ‘Tikait Private Limited Supreme Court’ has given its verdict on the Taliban killing of #LakhbirSingh – this is the religious issue of #Nihangs. Is. Case closed. (The accused of hanging the dead body by killing on the Singhu border said – I have no regrets, know who are Nihangs)

Singhu hand chopping & murder | Watch how BKU leader Rakesh Tikait described incident at farmer protest site He said that the Nihangs have told the farmers that the killing was a religious matter. pic.twitter.com/OK5VFhSvzD — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) October 18, 2021

Ashutosh Chaudhary said- ‘This is all fraud. This is going on under a very poor strategy. Many opportunities came to the government to stop this.. but nothing was done.’ MP Sharma said- ‘Why is this man given so much attention? Only you media people keep these people in limelight.

A user named Sanjeev Kumar said- ‘Similar fast track courts are needed in the country’. The comment came from an account named The Analyzer – ‘And the Supreme Court will also remain a mute spectator on this.’ A user named Abhishek Mayank said- ‘Religious or political? This is wrong in every way. No religion teaches a lesson to lynching anyone. This is a way to cover up this wrongdoing. The people present there are responsible for this.

A user named Mani Iyer said – This man is playing a double game. The intention of this man is to snatch the rights from the farmers. This is the wrong number one person. Farmers, you guys fight separately for your rights. Remove this man from your group.’ A comment came from an account named United – ‘If they are not needed, then what were they doing there till now? Is this Nihang also a farmer or not?’