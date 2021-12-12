singh-hazel-keech-owns-70-crores-luxurious-apartment-with-view-of-arabian-sea-in-mumbai-neghbours-to-virat-kohli-anushka-sharma-inside-pictures – more than 70 crores More is the home of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, neighbors of power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech live on the 29th floor of the 1973 Omkar Tower in Worli, Mumbai. His apartment is worth more than 70 crores. The view of the Arabian Ocean is also seen from this house of Yuvi.

Apart from Mumbai, Yuvraj’s house is also in these places.

Yuvraj Singh, who was the star cricketer of the Indian cricket team, was well known for his high sixes. But his house is also not less in height. Yes, Sixer King lives on the 29th floor with his wife Hazel Keech. His 16000 square feet house is on the 29th floor of Omkar Towers in Worli, Mumbai. At the same time, on the 35th floor in the same tower, there is also the shelter of ‘Virushka’.

The house of Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is also located on the 35th floor of this tower. This power couple is also the neighbor of Yuvraj and Hazel Keech.

Yuvraj Singh had bought this apartment in 2013 for 64 crores, whose price will now surely be beyond 70 crores. Apart from this, Virat Kohli’s apartment is about 34 crores. That is, the house of the former cricketer is almost twice the price of the Indian captain’s house.

What is special in Yuvi’s house?

Yuvraj Singh’s house has a luxurious living room, world class monochrome kitchen and rooms with luxurious furniture. Apart from this, there are shades of brown, cream and white color in his house. Apart from this, many paintings are also present in his house which add to the beauty of the house.

Yuvi and his wife Hazel are fond of games. For this, a separate gaming zone has been made in his apartment. Here Yuvraj Singh plays video games. The main attraction of this room is a shelf which holds all the awards of Indian cricketers.

Arabian Sea view from home

The biggest feature of Yuvraj Singh’s house is the views visible from there. Yuvraj and Hazel Keech live on 29th floor. His apartment has a great view of the Arabian Sea.

Apart from Mumbai, Yuvraj Singh also has a luxurious residence in DLF City-Phase 1 of Gurugram. Here too his neighbor is Indian team captain Virat Kohli. Apart from this, he also has a luxurious 5 BHK penthouse in the Sky Mansion Project located in Chhatarpur, Delhi. His house is located around Asola Wildlife Sanctuary and Qutub Minar.

Apart from this, he has a luxurious and luxurious bungalow near Mansa Devi Complex in Sector-4 of Panchkula in Haryana. Doli Ceremony was organized during his marriage in this house of Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in November 2016. Apart from this, everyone will surely know what Yuvraj Singh has done for Indian cricket. Yuvraj Singh played an important role in making India the world champion in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

Yuvraj also suffered from cancer after the 2011 World Cup but he is a fighter and he proved it. After recovering from cancer, Yuvi had once again returned to the field of play and also showed a great game.