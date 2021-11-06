singh-shoaib-akhtar-speaks-over-match-fixing-dispute-in-india-vs-afghanistan-pakistan-former-pacer-fears-of-afg-vs-nz-if-afghanistan-wins – India-Afghanistan Match Harbhajan Singh was furious at Pakistani fans who accused him of fixing, Shoaib Akhtar also expressed his fear

After Afghanistan’s defeat against India, many people from Pakistan were tweeting about the allegations of fixing. For which Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at Pakistani fans. At the same time, Shoaib Akhtar has expressed a fear about the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The Indian team made a tremendous comeback against Afghanistan and Scotland after losing the first two matches in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan and New Zealand. After India’s victory over Afghanistan, the fans of Pakistan started making allegations of fixing. Harbhajan Singh gave a befitting reply to these allegations and lashed out at all the critics.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said, “We all agreed that Pakistan has played very good cricket and everyone also praised their good performance against India. But as soon as you start behaving and claim that if you win then it is good cricket, then if you win, then doubt it and call it dishonest or fixed, then it is wrong. We all know about your cricketers in case of fixing.

He further said that, ‘Pakistan fans are unable to digest their first win against India which they got after waiting for many years in the World Cup. There is a way of expressing one’s point of view and asking questions, it is very shameful and despicable to make such serious allegations and say such things against Rashid Khan.

Let us tell you that earlier after India’s defeat against Pakistan, the dispute between Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir was very much discussed. Even in this controversy, Bhajji reminded Amir of his match-fixing days on his misrepresentation.

On the other hand, Shoaib Akhtar in the program Jashn-e-Cricket of Pakistani channel Geo News said that the Afghan players did not play strongly in the match against India. He played very poorly due to which 90 percent of the people felt that the India-Afghanistan match was fixed.

Rawalpindi Express also said that, I am afraid that if New Zealand is not able to beat Afghanistan on 7th November in the Super 12 match, then many people on social media will question. I want to stay away from this kind of controversy but if Afghanistan wins and India’s semi-final hopes remain intact, a lot will be said on social media.

Shoaib Akhtar further said that Pakistani people want India to reach the final of T20 World Cup. We will beat India again in the final. Significantly, for the first time in the history of the World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup this time. After this, India also lost to New Zealand and India is now dependent on the defeat of New Zealand for its qualification.