singh-takes-jibe-after-deepak-chahar-wins-1-lakh-award-for-death-stare-at-martin-guptill-during-1st-t20-against-new-zealand-in-jaipur-watch- video – ‘I would have become a billionaire,’ Harbhajan Singh took a jibe at Deepak Chahar winning one lakh rupees for ‘Death Stare’; Watch Video

Harbhajan Singh took a jibe at Deepak Chahar winning one lakh rupees for 'Death Stare'

In the first T20 match played in Jaipur, Deepak Chahar stared at Martin Guptill in such a way that he also got the prize money of 1 lakh. On this Harbhajan Singh quipped that, I had to do this award first, I would have become a billionaire.

In the first match of T20 series played between India and New Zealand in Jaipur, the Indian team defeated the visiting team by 5 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match in this match. At the same time, Deepak Chahar, who proved to be the most expensive, was also given a prize of one lakh and this award was for Best Moment.

Chahar got this award due to an eye-to-eye incident with New Zealand opener Martil Guptill. Regarding which veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has tweeted quipping. Harbhajan wrote with a laughing emoji that, ‘Had to do this award first or else I would have become a billionaire today. What an award.’

The Indian spinner made this comment while replying to Chahal’s video that went viral on social media. Actually, Bhajji was often in discussion on the field during his career. Apart from his spin of the opposing players, he used to flaunt his tongue as well.

He also had many big controversies on the cricket field. The biggest controversy in this was Monkeygate, in which he clashed with half the Australian team including Australian players Andrew Symonds and Matthew Hayden. Apart from this, who will not remember Sreesanth’s slap incident. This is the reason why Harbhajan had fun commenting on this post.

What was the whole incident?

Let us tell you that this is the story of the first T20 match which was played in Jaipur. Opener Martin Guptill played a brilliant innings for the team batting first. The 18th over of the innings was on and the ball was in the hands of Deepak Chahar, in front of him was Guptill, who was playing 64 runs off 40 balls at that time.

In the same over, Guptin hit a tremendous six over midwicket on a ball from Chahar. The special thing was that after playing this shot, Guptin did not look at the ball or the bat, but his eyes were on the bowler Deepak Chahar, whom he was doing death steer i.e. staring in a very different way.

On its next ball, Guptill again tried to make a similar shot but this time he could not clear the ball. Shreyas Iyer ended Guptill’s innings with a brilliant catch. After taking the wicket, Deepak Chahar did not celebrate anything special but he stared (death stared) showing a sense of revenge on Guptill.

The video of this incident is becoming very viral on social media. Due to this, Deepak Chahar also got a reward of one lakh. His eye-to-eye tussle with Martin Guptill was voted Moment of the Match or Best Moment. In this match, Chahar took an important wicket of Guptill for 42 runs in 4 overs.