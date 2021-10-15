Singhu Border Killing News Anchor Asks Pushpendra Singh Who Is This Farmer Who Cut Human Hand Slams Rakesh Tikait

Regarding the murder of a Dalit man on the Singhu border, the news anchor asked Pushpendra Singh which farmer is this, who is cutting human hands instead of wheat.

Sensation has spread after the body of a Dalit youth was found at the protest site of farmers on Delhi’s Singhu border. According to the information received, after killing that person, his body was hanged from the barricading. According to media reports, the youth was allegedly murdered by Nihang Sikhs near the movement. The matter was also discussed in the Republic India debate show, where BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi as well as KSS President Pushpendra Singh were also present. In the midst of the debate, the news anchor asked which farmer is this who is cutting his hands?

Questioning Pushpendra Singh, the news anchor said, “Which farmer of India has left wheat and sugarcane and started cutting hands? In the name of farmers, now I am telling you that you are spoiling the name. Taking a dig at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, he said, “Rakesh Tikait is spoiling the name of farmers.”

Replying to the news anchor, Pushpendra Singh said, “Whatever strict action can be taken in relation to this incident, it should be done in relation to the law. But please do not associate it with the farmers movement. These people were sitting completely apart.” On his talk, the news anchor said, “Where were those people sitting, where did this incident happen? It happened near your house, near my house, no?”

Do not link the incident of Singhu border with the farmers movement, the agitators have nothing to do with this incident: KSS President Chaudhary Pushpendra Singh Watch ‘Puchta Hai Bharat’ with Aishwarya on Republic India #LIVE :https://t.co/ilGNRamTId pic.twitter.com/oaASfN8B5J — republic.bharat (@Republic_Bharat) October 15, 2021

Replying to the news anchor, Pushpendra Singh said, “If there is any incident in your neighbor’s house then you will not be responsible for that.” In the debate, the news anchor also questioned Shazia Ilmi and said, “The one who chops wheat is now cutting people’s hands and these people are doing all this in the name of farmers.”

Responding to the news anchor’s comment, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said, “So ruthlessly, so brutally, with Talibani brutality this murder has been carried out. This isn’t the first time this has happened. In Lakhimpur also, he had beaten the people sitting in the car, but he was not heard. Congress, which talks about Dalits, now neither Chenni ji is reaching, neither Priyanka Gandhi is reaching nor Akhilesh ji is reaching.