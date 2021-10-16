Singhu Border: Man brutally murdered on Farmer Protest, Kumar Vishwas Shocked tagging Home Ministry said make them feel your power

The mutilated body of a man was found near the farmers’ protest site on the Singhu border adjacent to Delhi, after which there was a stir. After the information, the police reached the spot and took the dead body. Everyone is shocked by this incident. At the same time, there is a lot of condemnation of this incident on social media as well.

Poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas was also very hurt by this news. He made a post tagging the Home Ministry on Twitter. He wrote- ‘This is not a murder, it is a challenge to the law and constitution of India by the hysterical mentality of the mob. Be the killers of any religion, make them feel the power of India’s internal discipline…MHA. Stop turning the country into a mob. It is the responsibility of the agitators and their leaders to preserve the sanctity of the movement.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, ‘Very sad and condemnable incident. The fight for justice cannot be a means of violence and murder. The culprits should be punished. Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai wrote, ‘Whoever is responsible for this incident should be punished severely.’ Journalist Amish Devgan wrote, ‘A young man was first hand chopped off on the Singhu border and then brutally murdered. After seeing these pictures, would you still believe that they are farmers? This cannot be Hindustani thinking, it is Talibani thinking.

Journalist Sushant Sinha commented, ‘A man was killed and hanged at the Singhu border. Why are people wondering about this? At the time when the Red Fort incident was covered up and the Lakhimpur lynching was justified, as a reaction, it was decided that something more sinister would happen next.

BJP leader Shalabmani Tripani wrote, ‘The seeds of hatred sown by the Congress and its Chatti Batti parties in the name of the so-called farmers’ movement, are now bearing fruit. Whenever Congress comes in opposition, then it does politics at the cost of the country. The barbaric violence of Gujarat’s Patidar movement to JNU, CAA and now the so called farmers’ movement is proof of this.

This is not a murder, it is a challenge to the law and constitution of India by the hysterical mindset of the mob. The killers should be of any religion, make them feel the power of internal discipline of India? @HMOIndia Stop the country from turning into a mob. It is the responsibility of the agitators and their leaders to preserve the sanctity of the movement https://t.co/jJA8Yj8U2i — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 15, 2021

Many users on social media are also commenting on the incident. A person named Shravan said- ‘Kumar Vishwas ji, you had tweeted earlier for this so called farmers’ movement, didn’t you? Then what did you want to discuss on TV? Discuss now. When was this movement? Whatever people think about it. When a farmer leader himself is saying that lynching done by farmers is right then it will also be right.

A person named Vikas Bhatt said- ‘This is the truth of this farmers’ movement. This is not a movement of farmers, but a gathering of people of riotous and terrorist mentality. The government should face them without fear, the country knows the truth.

