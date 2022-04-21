Single tick bite can cause a life-threatening meat allergy: report



Have you ever eaten steak at dinner and then made hives at midnight?

As the tick season begins, it’s a good idea to know about a potentially life-threatening food allergy called Alpha-Gall Syndrome, which can occur after certain tick bites – especially according to the Lonely Star Tick, Disease Control and Prevention Center (CDC).

“Alpha-gal” refers to a serious and potentially lethal allergy to a carbohydrate molecule called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose, which is found in most mammals or “red meat,” “Allergy Asthma and Immunology American.”

The Lone Star Tick, named after the characteristic white star shape behind it that some suggest is shaped like Texas and is usually found in the south, first collects alpha-cheek molecules from mammals that they usually bite like cows and sheep, mayo According to the clinic, it is transmitted to humans after a bite.

Anyone who is bitten by a tick, especially more than once, becomes “susceptible” where the immune system produces antibodies against alpha-gal, so the allergic reaction is not only to mammal meat exposure, but also to future bites and even drugs that contain alpha. -Gall, American Academy of Allergy to Asthma and Immunology.

Tick ​​bites are on the rise

“It all started with the cancer drug Setoximab. The year it was released, it became clear that some patients in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, South Missouri and East Oklahoma were reacting badly,” said Dr. Thomas Platts. -Mills, who made the original discovery of meat allergies.

He found that if patients had antibodies known as IgE, they were 30 times more likely to have an allergic reaction to cancer drugs before taking it. He also discovered with his team that these antibodies were linked to alpha-cheeks in patients with a delayed allergic reaction to red meat, according to a 2017 press release.

He was working with Jack Hossain, a specialist-physician who was known at the time as a colleague, who spent two days researching other diseases that fit “… the same geographical pattern as alpha-gall allergy and the only Rocky from the University of Virginia. Mountain spot fever, and we know it is spread by the lone star tick, says Platts-Mills, professor of medicine and microbiology.

“Right now we’re starting to ask patients if they’ve noticed an allergy that started after a tick bite.”

This is why some people who have been bitten by a tick may be allergic to meat, because a subset that develops strong resistance to carbohydrate molecules may also have food allergies when they are exposed to mammal products such as beef, pork, mutton, venison according to Mayo Clinic. Rabbits.

According to the CDC, the symptoms can range from mild to severe reactions to itchy rashes or hives, difficulty breathing and swelling of the lips or tongue that may require immediate emergency care.

Unlike other food allergy reactions, such as peanuts or shellfish, which occur within minutes, alpha-cheek allergy exposure is delayed by three to eight hours, according to the Allergy Society.

How to avoid tick-borne illness

And recent research suggests that in some patients with unexplained, frequent anaphylaxis, which is a fatal allergic reaction, according to the Mayo Clinic, alpha-gall syndrome can be diagnosed.

Ticks hide in grassy and forested areas across the United States, and tick-borne diseases are on the rise, so according to the CDC, it is important to know how to prevent tick bites as the spring heat tempts them in the open.

“Ticks ‘quest’, they hang some plants with their hind legs and can catch a host walking on the front legs,” said Dr. Amy Corman, an entomologist.

There is no cure for alpha-cheek allergy, so prevention is the key, but if you find a tick on your skin, CDC recommends removing it immediately.

“Use a clean, fine-tipped tweezer to hold the tick as close to the skin surface as possible. Pull upwards with a steady, even pressure,” according to the CDC.

The agency warns to avoid twisting the tick when removing the tick, as it may leave some parts of the tick embedded in the skin, instead recommending that if the tick cannot be easily removed with a pinch, leave it alone and let the skin heal. Own

And don’t forget to clean the bite site and wash your hands with alcohol or soap and water.

The CDC notes that other prevention strategies include avoiding areas where ticks are hidden, such as jungle or brushed areas, wearing long sleeves and pants while camping or hiking, treating clothing with at least 0.5% permethrin product, and EPA registered here. Using repellent.

And the agency reminds you to always check the ticks when you get home, then wash all the clothes in hot water and take a bath to remove the loose ticks.

Even former presidents are not immune to tick bites.

In the summer of 2007, President George W. Bush Bush developed a rash on his lower left leg, which was diagnosed as Lyme disease by White House physicians, according to a 2007 Washington Post report.

But due to his frequent visits to Texas in the summer, some experts have suggested that the diagnosis was incorrect, instead the rash was probably a South-tick-related-rash-disease, otherwise known as STARI.

STARI is caused by the Lone Star Tick, the tick most commonly involved in Alpha-Cheek Syndrome, and although its rash mimics the “bull-eye” rash of Lyme disease, it is a tick native to the Lone Star state where Lyme disease is reported, no.

CDC provides this handout for tips and general questions about what to do after a tick bite, including the symptoms and tips on how to remove a tick.