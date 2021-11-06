sinha-ustad-ji-of-delhi-cricket-passed-away-known-for-taking-out-best-talents-like-rishabh-pant-also-funded-for-his-initial-studies – Delhi Cricket’s ‘ Guru Drona’ Tarak Sinha dies, arrangements were made for Rishabh Pant to study in 10th and 12th

Tarak Sinha, known as the Guru Drona of Delhi cricket, has passed away at the age of 71. He has brought forward many talented cricketers from Delhi through his education. Rishabh Pant treated him like his father.

Famous coach Tarak Sinha, who gave many international and first-class cricketers to Indian cricket, died in Delhi on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness. Sinha, 71, was unmarried and is survived by a sister and hundreds of students.

The Sonnet Club was founded by Sinha to find many talented cricketers of the country. “It is with a heavy heart to inform that Mr. Tarak Sinha, the founder of Sonet Club, who was battling cancer for two months, passed away at 3 am on Saturday,” the club said in a statement.

Known as ‘Ustadji’ among his students, Sinha was not a grassroots cricket coach. In five decades, he discovered empty talent and then refined his skills and gave a platform to play through the club.

This is the reason why his eminent students (who do not wish to reveal their names) kept taking his well-being till the last moment and made necessary arrangements. His assistant Devender Sharma, who coached Rishabh Pant, was also with him.

His early students included Delhi cricket legend Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, the late Raman Lamba, Ajay Sharma, Atul Vasan, Sanjeev Sharma. KP Bhaskar was his disciple in domestic cricket.

In the late 1990s, he produced cricketers like Aakash Chopra, Anjum Chopra, Rumeli Dhar, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. The BCCI never used his talent to spot talent. The only time she was made the coach of the women’s team was when the careers of cricketers like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj were just beginning.

For Sinha, the sonnet was his family and his dedication to cricket was such that he never married. Another aspect of his coaching was that he did not marginalize the studies of his students. He would immediately send back the students who came for practice during school or college examinations and did not allow them to come till the completion of the examination.

Devender recognized the talent of Pant, who accompanied his mother. Sinha asked him to keep an eye on this boy for a few weeks.

Pant’s story of his stay in a gurdwara has become a cricket legend, but Sinha arranged for Pant to attend a school in Delhi from where he appeared for his Class X and XII board exams. Once in a conversation with PTI, Pant had said, “Tarak sir is not a father figure. He is my father.”

Sinha was not a businessman or a corporate cricket coach, but a master who does not hesitate to slap a student when he makes a mistake. Such was his respect that even today his students’ eyes water and their lips smile upon hearing his name.