Sinharaj Adhana Olympics: Manoharlal Khattar announces Rs 2.5 crore government job for para athlete

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore and a government job for Tokyo Paralympic bronze medalist shooter Sinharaj Adhana.The Chief Minister said that Adhana has won the hearts of the people of Haryana and the entire country. In a statement, he congratulated Adhana and wished her a bright future. Adhana, a polio victim, won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH One event at the Paralympics for the first time.Sinharaj, 39, who is competing in the Paralympics for the first time, finished third with a total of 216.8 points. He finished sixth with a place in the final of eight shooters.

This is India’s second medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics. On Monday, Avni Lekhara made history by winning a gold medal in the R-2 women’s 10m air rifle standings SH1. India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics has reached 10.

Sinharaja struggled from the beginning to get a place in the top three. His 19th shot didn’t feel right, he left it behind, but his 20th attempt went well, while China’s Xialong Lu managed just 8.6 points.

Sinharaj, who hails from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, joined the sport only four years ago. He has also been the President of Sainik School, Faridabad. His grandfather was associated with the country’s independence movement and served in the British Indian Army during World War II. Sinharaj won a gold medal in the 2021 Para Sports World Cup in Al Ain, UAE and secured a place in the Paralympics.

