Sinharaj won bronze, India won second medal in Paralympic shooting

Indian shooter Sinharaj Adana won a bronze medal in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Paralympic Games here on Tuesday, the country’s second medal in the sport’s shooting competition. Sinharaj, 39, who is suffering from polio and is competing in the Paralympics for the first time, finished third with a total of 216.8 points. He finished sixth with a place in the final of eight shooters. However, Manish Narwal, who topped the qualification with 575 points, was able to secure only seventh position in the final. This is India’s second medal in shooting in the current Games. On Monday, Avni Lekhara made history by winning a gold medal in the R-2 women’s 10m air rifle standings SH1. Adana’s medal brings India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics to eight. Sinharaja struggled from the beginning to get a place in the top three. His 19th shot didn’t feel right, he left it behind, but his 20th attempt went well, while China’s Xialong Lu managed just 8.6 points. But in the final, China dominated. Former champion Chao Yang (237.9 Paralympic record) won the gold and Huang Xing (237.5) won the silver. Sinharaj had slipped to fourth position with 1.1 points but poor performance by Chinese shooters pushed him back to third position. Sinharaj, who hails from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, joined the sport only four years ago. He has also been the President of Sainik School, Faridabad. His grandfather was associated with the country’s independence movement and served in the British Indian Army during World War II. Sinharaj won a gold medal in the 2021 Para Sports World Cup in Al Ain, UAE and secured a place in the Paralympics. Deependra Singh, the second Indian shooter to compete in the event, failed to reach the final and finished 10th overall. Earlier, Rubina Francis finished seventh in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final. In the Asaka shooting range, Rubina scored 128.1 points in the final. Sarah Javanmardi of Iran won the gold medal with a world record of 239.2. The previous record (238.1) was in Rubina’s name. Rubina’s disappointing 6.6 in the first series in the final made it difficult for her to make a comeback. However, she was fourth with 93.1 points after the first leg. The Indian shooter tried to make a comeback but could not correct the initial mistake and became the second shooter to be eliminated from the eight women’s final. Earlier, Rubina finished seventh in the qualifying round with 560 points. Rubina, a 22-year-old from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, set a world record in the final of the World Cup in Lima, Peru in June. Rubina has had deformities in her legs since birth. She contracted Kovid-1 at the national camp in May and did not get a chance to practice for almost a month before the Lima World Cup. Only after winning a gold medal in the World Cup did he get a quota for the Tokyo Paralympics. In the SH1 type, the shooter is holding a pistol in one hand. He has a disorder of one arm or leg. In this, the shooters aim by sitting or standing as per the rules.