Sinitta transforms into Grace Jones in red bikini as she recreates her Island Life album cover

Sinitta remodeled into Grace Jones in a tiny red bikini as she recreated her iconic Island Life album cover on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

The star, 52, is one among a handful of celebs who’ve been channeling their inside divas for Best Hits Radio‘s Icons Reimagined.

The marketing campaign asks the general public to vote for his or her favorite observe of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Sporty: In the course of the interview on GMB, Sinitta additionally joked she advised off Simon Cowell after he used his jet ski so quickly after breaking his again (pictured on his jet ski on December thirty first 2020)

And Sinitta remodeled into Grace Jones and replicated the singer’s well-known 1985 album cover for Island Life, with GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Adil Ray marveling on the likeness.

The singer regarded extremely toned in a tiny red bikini as she reenacted the identical pose to resemble the album art work.

The unique picture by photographer Jean-Paul Goude was first printed in New York Journal in 1977.

Working it: Sinitta carried her canine with her as she left the TV studios in her eye-catching outfit after the looks

Strutting her stuff: She wore a nude hoodie over her leggings as she headed dwelling

Throughout her look on GMB, Sinitta additionally spoke about her shut pal Simon Cowell and the way he has been coping since breaking his again final 12 months.

She admitted she needed to inform him off after visiting him over Christmas when she caught him water snowboarding after the terrible damage.

She stated: ‘I noticed him at Christmas. As quickly as lockdown lifted I flew out. I could not imagine it the very first thing I noticed was the fool on a jet ski.

Cool: Sinitta made positive to place security first as she wore a visor as she stepped out

Gorgeous: Sinitta slipped in the outfit final week too as she posed for the marketing campaign’s official pictures

‘I stated ought to he actually be on it he stated ‘oh darling I am effective’.

‘I stated ‘cease we have all been so fearful’, however he is effective now, he’s again to regular.’

She added that the music mogul, 61, is now engaged on a ‘revamped X Issue.’

When requested if she’ll be showing on the brand new present she added: ‘I’ll pester him now and see what occurs!’

Simon broke his again in the horrific e-bike accident final 12 months however has since made a great restoration.

The accident occurred simply steps from his Malibu dwelling in August, as he crashed in the courtyard of the property.

‘Simon has damaged his again in various locations’ a spokesperson stated after the autumn.

The star needed to endure a six-hour surgical procedure to have a rod inserted after the crash.