Sioni ANM Video Viral News: Sioni ANM Injection Vaccine Without Mask, Angered At Question, Said Put Video To Collector And Semi Put Video

The MP’s ANM video in Seoni district is viral (Madhya Pradesh News Video). Good people will be scared to see Madame’s attitude in the viral video. The ANM, which is involved in vaccination without wearing a mask, is threatening to disrupt people. Also talking about taking them directly inside. Fearlessly ANM is threatening people to send this video to the Collector and CM. The video of ANM threatening on social media has now gone viral.

In fact, a vaccination drive was underway in Chhatarpur village in Kanhiwada health center in Sioni district. The villagers reached the vaccination center to take the dose of the vaccine. Yogita Mishra, a female health worker working here, was vaccinating people without wearing masks. The villagers urged them to wear masks first. That said, the ANM erupted. He then started lying to the villagers. When the villagers started filming her, she left the seat and got up.

Send to CM and Collector

Women health workers kept telling people not to teach us the rules, get out of here. If you have any problems, get out of here. In the meantime, she was shouting and asking people if anyone else was suffering. You make the video, you make whatever you want. ANM said, where to put, where to put, put it. Apply CM and Collector.

Will go inside

Tamamate ANM was stirring a huge crowd. She was saying that you people are joking here. Meanwhile, ANM erupted when someone answered something. Told the person that hey, speak in a manner. I’ll take it directly inside. Meanwhile, the female health worker was asking about the person arguing, what his name is.