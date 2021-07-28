Sip 3 Best Plan You Can Earn 11 Lakh In 5-year, Know Details

3 lakhs in 5 years with returns of up to Rs 11 lakhs, you can also invest in small scale with large amount.

New Delhi. If you are thinking about better investment planning, then SIP can give you good returns. You can invest in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) mutual fund with a small amount of your choice. With this, you can deposit a certain amount in installments.

Significantly, SIP is a better plan for such people who do not want to invest directly or lump sum in the stock market. It has high potential for better returns. There are many such SIP schemes in the market, in which the investor can start with Rs.100 to Rs.500.

Know the performance of the last 5 years

There are many such mutual fund schemes in the market, which have given annual returns of 15 percent to 25 percent in the last 5 years. As per Value Research, PGIM India Midcap Opportunity Fund, Kotak Smallcap Fund and Mirae Assets Emerging Bluechip are the best ones to deliver the best returns. If we look at the five-year record of these three funds, we will find that they have given good returns in the last five years.

Returns up to Rs 11 lakh

PGIM India Midcap Opportunity Fund has given returns of more than 25% in the last 5 years. In five years, the value of 5 thousand monthly SIP (total investment Rs 3 lakh) has become Rs 11 lakh. The minimum SIP you can do is Rs 1000.

Return of more than 23 percent

Kotak Smallcap Fund has given returns of over 23 per cent in the last five years. In five years, 5 thousand per month SIP (total investment Rs 3 lakh) became worth Rs 10.54 lakh. In this, the minimum SIP can be 1000 rupees.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip has a 23 per cent return for the last five years. 5 thousand per month in 5 years SIP (total investment: Rs 3 lakh) cost Rs 10.47 lakh.