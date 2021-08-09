SIP Calculator: Daily Rs 333 investment will make you around Rs 6 lakh in 3 years, know calculation

SIP or rather systematic investment plan is like a recurring deposit. In which you have to deposit a nominal amount every month for a fixed time. You can also start with a minimum amount of Rs 500. With the benefits of SIP, you can meet your financial goals. In which the plans of retirement planning, marriage, buying a house, car, higher education etc. can be completed.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is the second oldest asset management firm in the country. It was established in 1993 as CanBank Mutual Fund. Canara Bank formed a JV with Robeco Company in 2007 and the name of the mutual fund was changed to Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. It now manages the funds of over 9 lakh investors. Today we will mention before you five mutual funds of Canara Robeco Fund House, in which you can become the owner of more than Rs 6 lakh in 3 years by investing Rs 333 daily.

Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund : The AUM of Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Direct-Growth is Rs 2,343 crore.

The fund has a fee ratio of 0.75 per cent, which is lower than the expense ratio charged by most other ELSS funds.

The NAV of the fund is 200.86 as on 5th August 2021.

The 1-year growth rate of Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Direct is 58.30 percent.

It has given an average annual return of 16.95 per cent since inception of the fund.

SIC can be started in this fund with a minimum amount of Rs 500.

If you talk about Rs 333 per day i.e. 10 thousand rupees per month, then after 3 years you can become the owner of Rs 5.73 lakh.

This fund is for those investors who want to invest their money for at least three years and also want to save tax with better returns.

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund : Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund Direct-Growth Fund manages a total assets of $9,633 million. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.64 per cent, which is lower as compared to other large and midcap funds. Last year, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund Direct-Growth had seen a return of 60.20 per cent. The fund has given an average return of 23.06 per cent per annum since its inception. If you do a SIP of Rs 10000 every month, then after three years you can become the owner of Rs 5.67 lakh at this time.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund : This is a large cap mutual fund scheme of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. This fund has been around for 8 years 7 months. The Asset Under Management (AUM) of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Direct-Growth is Rs 3,308 crore. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.42 per cent, which is at par with most other large cap funds. If you do a SIP of Rs 333 in this fund every day i.e. Rs 10 thousand in a month, then after 3 years you can become the owner of Rs 5.53 lakh.

Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund : This is an aggressive hybrid mutual fund plan from Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. The fund manages a total assets of Rs 5,636 crore. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.67 per cent, which is lower than the expense ratio charged by most other aggressive hybrid funds. If you do a monthly SIP of 10 thousand rupees every month for three years in the fund, then you can become the owner of 5.1 lakh rupees.





